Alleged rammer faces Vic court for charges

A homeless man expected to face court on Friday may be the first person jailed for ramming police vehicles under new Victorian laws carrying mandatory terms for the offence.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, was charged on Thursday with a number of offences including theft of motor vehicle, burglary, handle stolen good and traffic-related offences.

He and another man, aged 27, were arrested earlier that day following the ramming of a police vehicle in Bundoora and another incident in an underground carpark in Preston involving three police vehicles, allegedly in a stolen Porsche.

Officers used capsicum spray to subdue the pair, who were arrested.

The 26-year-old was expected to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday night but was deemed unfit due to health issues, a court staffer said.

The other man remains in hospital under police guard and is yet to be interviewed.

The tough laws came into effect on Thursday to include minimum two-year jail terms, stretching through to 20 years in the slammer for the most serious offences.

Anyone who drives a car at a police or emergency services vehicle, or directly at an officer, could be charged using the new laws.

But "special circumstances" can change the mandatory terms.