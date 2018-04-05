Former baker jailed for sex abuse of niece

A retired baker has been jailed for more than a year for sexually abusing his niece in Melbourne in the 1970s.

The 74-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday after pleading guilty to three counts of indecent and unlawful assault.

In one of the incidents in 1974, the man told his 11-year-old niece "you know that I love you" as she baked cookies.

On another occasion, he touched her through her clothing and then performed oral sex.

Sentencing judge Carolene Gwynn said the uncle lived at the girl's home some of the time, and she relied on him for comfort after being scolded by her parents.

But for years, he also repeatedly forced the girl to engage in sex acts.

"Your offending represents a breach of trust that your young niece showed in you, indeed was entitled to expect of you as an uncle and as a person that she relied on in times of need," the judge said.

"Whilst you have managed to move on with your life, she continues to struggle."

Judge Gwynn added the 74-year-old was remorseful and risked being deported to Italy after his jail term.

"You are described as a gentle, polite, hard worker, respectful, well respected and a dedicated family man," she said of the man's multiple character references.

Some members of his family remain "extremely supportive" of him.

He must serve 14 months in prison, with the remainder of his sentence to be suspended.