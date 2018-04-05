News

Vic learner pleads guilty over fatal crash

A Victorian drink driver on a learner's permit has admitted stealing a ute and fatally hitting a New Zealand woman.

Alexander Sinclair, 20, pleaded guilty in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday to charges including culpable driving causing death over a crash which killed 35-year-old Pamela Clark at Wallington, near Geelong, in March 2017.

The court was told Sinclair had been drinking Coronas and Jagermeisters with friends before the crash, and began acting "weird and sloppy", kicking and punching walls and smashing empty stubbies on the ground.

After hitting another man in the head with a light tube, Sinclair stole a ute and hit two cars, one of them Ms Clark's as she was driving home from work after midnight.

Sinclair, then 18, was on a learner's permit and speeding at more than 120 km/h.

In court on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to additional charges including recklessly causing injury and motor vehicle theft.

He is due to return to court at a later date.

