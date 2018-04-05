Vic hit-run accused distressed, court told

A driver charged with hitting a woman and then trying to run over a man in Melbourne is too distressed to appear in court, her lawyer says.

Elisha Browne, 40, is charged with offences including endangering life, stalking, and intentionally and recklessly causing serious injury over the alleged hit-run at Clarinda on Tuesday night.

She asked not to be brought into Melbourne Magistrates Court for a filing hearing on Thursday because she was too emotionally distressed, her lawyer Caitlin Dwyer said.

Browne is accused of ramming a couple's car before hitting a 34-year-old passenger who got out and then trying to run over the 54-year-old driver, according to police.

The trio knew each other and the victim was taken to hospital in a stable condition.