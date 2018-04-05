Elderly Victorian man dies after car crash

An elderly man has died in hospital after his car crashed into a wall in Melbourne's northeast, following two other separate road deaths in Victoria today.

It is believed the man was trying to exit a car park at a shopping centre on Burgundy St in Heidelberg when he reversed into two cars and then drove into a wall on Thursday about 4.30pm.

The 92-year-old from Rosanna was taken to hospital but died on Thursday evening.

A woman was struck and killed while crossing the road in Melbourne's outer southeast about 1pm on Thursday.

The pedestrian, believed to be aged in her 50s, was hit by a 24-year-old male driver in Dandenong, with paramedics unable to revive her.

Another woman was killed and a man taken to hospital after a truck and car collided in regional Victoria about 9.20am.

The driver of the car, a woman who is yet to be identified, died at the scene after the two vehicles crashed on the McIvor Highway at Axedale, east of Bendigo.

The male truck driver suffered minor injuries.