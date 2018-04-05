Vic youths may face separate murder trials

Five youths could face separate trials over the murder of a man found dead in a Melbourne park wearing a designer suit.

Damian Siilata, 19, Tasia Bartley, 21, a 19-year-old man and two minors - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared before the Victorian Supreme Court on Thursday via video link charged with murdering Paul Costa in 2017.

The court has given a high priority to their month-long trial, which is scheduled to start in August, but lawyers for two of the youths say they may apply for separate trials.