Australian cancer drug gives patients new hope

AAP /

Patients with advanced leukaemia have new hope after trials showed the Australian-developed drug, Venetoclax, has dramatically improved survival rates.

The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research in July partially sold the royalty rights to Venetoclax, a treatment that inhibits a protein that makes cancer cells in chronic lymphocytic leukaemia patients resistant to other therapies.

The Herald-Sun reports research at Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and Royal Melbourne Hospital has resulted in almost 85 per cent of those chronic leukaemia sufferers being cancer free after two years.

Venetoclax was also found to give blood cancer patients with no treatment options a reason to hope, with seven out of 10 patients deemed to be cancer-free during Melbourne trials.

