Grandmother's shock after text message reveals intruder at her home
Woman to front court over Vic hit-run

Melissa Iaria
AAP /

A woman is expected to front court after allegedly mowing down another woman and then trying to run over a man in Melbourne.

The 40-year-old Doncaster woman is accused of ramming a couple's car at Clarinda on Tuesday night, then hitting a 34-year-old passenger after she got out before trying to run over the 54-year-old driver.

The trio all knew each other. The passenger was hospitalised and is in a stable condition.

The accused driver fled the scene before being arrested on Wednesday. She is expected to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

