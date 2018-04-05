Woman to front court over Vic hit-run

A woman is expected to front court after allegedly mowing down another woman and then trying to run over a man in Melbourne.

The 40-year-old Doncaster woman is accused of ramming a couple's car at Clarinda on Tuesday night, then hitting a 34-year-old passenger after she got out before trying to run over the 54-year-old driver.

The trio all knew each other. The passenger was hospitalised and is in a stable condition.

The accused driver fled the scene before being arrested on Wednesday. She is expected to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.