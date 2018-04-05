Interest grows in Melbourne mayor job

The contest for Melbourne lord mayor is heating up with several persons voicing an interest in the job, but only two officially confirmed on the day nominations opened.

Millionaire businessman and former City of Melbourne councillor Ken Ong on Thursday told AAP he was in the process of submitting nomination documents for the $193,000-a-year job.

Mr Ong decided to run after seeing others step up to the plate and questioned whether they knew what they were talking about, so made the call to bring stability back to town hall.

"We have a great global city. It is not really broken like a chair or a table, you can fix it and in the meantime we need to have some stability," the Liberal Party member said.

Mr Ong added he doesn't want the role for the title and would do away with a driver if elected, preferring to keep money in the public purse.

And he wants to continue flying himself to Malaysia to visit his mother, 95, for a week every three months.

Broadcaster and academic Sally Warhaft will run as an independent while anti-violence campaigner Phil Cleary has reportedly decided to nominate for the post.

Australian College of Trauma Treatment director and psychologist Michael Burge and Animal Justice Party candidate Bruce Poon were confirmed by the Victorian Electoral Commission as nominations opened on Thursday.

Pollster Gary Morgan will contest the highly-coveted role with plans to "clean out the town hall swamp" alongside Property Council of Victoria boss Sally Capp and businesswoman Jennifer Yang.

Incumbent City of Melbourne councillor Rohan Leppert has also voiced his intention to nominate.

The postal by-election has been called after Robert Doyle resigned from the post following a sexual harassment scandal.

Candidates have until midday Tuesday to lodge their nominations.

Ballot papers will be sent to eligible voters from April 23 with the compulsory poll closing on May 11.