Man charged for ramming Melbourne cop cars

A homeless man who allegedly rammed police cars in Melbourne's north is the first person to be charged under new laws with mandatory jail terms, which came into effect for the offence today.

The 26-year-old, of no fixed address, has been charged with a number of offences including theft of motor vehicle, burglary, handle stolen good and traffic-related offences.

He was unable to face Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday night due to health issues, a court staffer said, and it was unsure when the man would be fit enough.

It comes after he and another man, aged 27, were arrested on Thursday following crashes at Bundoora and in an underground carpark in Preston, allegedly involving a stolen Porsche.

Officers used capsicum spray to subdue the pair, who were arrested.

The other man remains in hospital under police guard and is yet to be interviewed.

The tough new laws taking effect on Thursday include minimum two-year jail terms, stretching through to 20 years in the slammer for the most serious offences.

Anyone who drives a car at a police or emergency services vehicle, or directly at an officer, could be charged using the new laws.

But "special circumstances" can change the mandatory terms.