Vic ex-OPP staffer posed as teen online

A former Office of Public Prosecutions employee posed as a 15-year-old boy in a bid to coax "naughty" photos from young girls online, a Melbourne court has been told.

Matthew Perriman, 33, currently on bail, faced the County Court of Victoria on Wednesday, after pleading guilty to two counts of using a service to groom a child under 16 for a sexual act.

Crown prosecutor Krista Breckweg told the court that between June 2014 and November 2015, Perriman posed online as a 15 and 17-year-old boy called Toby, using teen service Chat Avenue and Skype.

He spoke to an undercover police officer purporting to be a 12-year-old girl in Perth, sending her topless pictures of an unknown young male and making sexual comments about her photos.

He later spoke to another undercover agent he thought was a young girl, asking for photos "in a bikini or at the pools" and asking "do you want to see my d***?"

He asked the "girl" for "naughty" photos, sending an image of an unknown male with an erection, asking about her sexual experience and suggesting "we should hook up".

"I'm only 13 and I don't know much," the undercover agent answered.

The matter was adjourned amid uncertainty over whether Perriman thought he was contacting the same "child" - an undercover operative - on two occasions or whether he thought they were different girls.

The court was also told that a year earlier, between December 2013 and May 2014, Perriman spoke to a real girl in Victoria aged between 13 and 14.

He sent her pictures of an unknown male's torso with an erection and asked if she wanted to have sex and if she had her hands down her pants.

In a victim impact statement, the girl said she felt "naive" and "extremely stupid" following the offending, with her school exams suffering as a result.

The girl's mother said in a statement she felt she'd let her daughter down as a parent and the offending was "constantly on my mind".

The matter returns to court on July 17.