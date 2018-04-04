Man admits Vic crash that killed mum, girl

A driver has pleaded guilty over a crash in Melbourne that killed a 14-year-old girl and her mother, with prosecutors abandoning drink driving charges.

Thomas Charles Adamson, 27, appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty over a fatal August crash on the South Gippsland Highway that killed Meili Dai and her daughter Xinyu Yuan.

Adamson, who was seriously injured in the crash and remains in a wheelchair, has pleaded guilty to two counts of culpable driving causing death and one charge of driving while disqualified.

The family of the slain mother and daughter were present in court as Adamson entered the plea.

He will face a pre-sentence hearing at the Victorian County Court in August.

Adamson was originally charged with seven offences in November, including two counts of dangerous driving causing death, drink driving, and driving under the influence

Prosecutors are not proceeding with those four charges.

The Devon Meadows resident will remain on bail and face court on August 31.