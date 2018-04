Victoria's tourism industry has grown by $2 billion in a year, and represents almost seven per cent of the state's total employment, new data shows.

Interstate and overseas visitors injected $24.8 billion into the state's economy in the 2016/17 financial year, up $2 billion since 2015/16, Tourism Research Australia figures released on Wednesday show.

Victorian tourism employs 214,000 people, with the booming sector adding 15,000 jobs in one year.