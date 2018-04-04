Vic overseas workers paid just $10 an hour

A former economics professor is accused of paying overseas workers just $10 an hour to work in his Melbourne grocery shop.

Jordan Shan and his company Jenni International Pty Ltd, which previously operated the Dae Bark Mart grocery store in Flinders Street, will face the Federal Circuit Court for allegedly underpaying two workers a total of $14,015 over a period of less than four months in 2016.

The workers, on holiday working visas from South Korea, were allegedly paid flat rates ranging from $10 to $12.50 an hour, despite being entitled to minimum hourly rates of $19.44, and more for penalty rates and overtime.

One of the employees, aged in their 20s, worked six or seven days a week while the other was a part-time cashier, the Fair Work Ombudsman says.

Mr Shan was formerly a Victoria University associate professor of applied economics and had already been put on notice for underpaying a worker at another of his businesses.

Acting Fair Work Ombudsman Kristen Hannah said Mr Shan and his company were allegedly exploiting vulnerable overseas workers.

"A clearly well-educated employer, allegedly blatantly underpaying workers, even after being informed of their lawful obligations, is completely unacceptable conduct," Ms Hannah said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We also treat cases involving underpayment of overseas workers particularly seriously, because we are conscious that they can be vulnerable due to a lack of awareness of their entitlements, language barriers and a reluctance to complain."

Mr Shan faces penalties of up to $10,800 per violation and Jenni International faces penalties of up to $54,000 per violation.

The Fair Work Ombudsman is also seeking that Mr Shan and Jenni International back-pay the two workers in full, plus interest.

A Federal Circuit Court hearing in Melbourne is set for July 27.