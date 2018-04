A driver has been arrested after allegedly mowing down a woman and then trying to run over a man in Melbourne.

The 40-year-old Doncaster woman is accused of ramming a couple's car at Clarinda on Tuesday night, then hitting a 34-year-old passenger after she got out before trying to run over the 54-year-old driver.

The trio all knew each other and the passenger was hospitalised in a stable condition, police said.

The accused driver fled the scene before being arrested on Wednesday.