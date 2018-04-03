Three more charged over fatal Vic brawl

Three more people have been charged in connection to the death of a man who was fatally stabbed at a Melbourne restaurant during a brawl.

Stephen Motta, Stefan Obradovic and Daniel Obradovic faced Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with assault and affray over a brawl that led to the death of Deni Dimovski in September.

The trio are on bail, while Milos Novakovic and brothers Milan and Sasa Jovic are in custody, charged with murdering Mr Dimovski at a Caroline Springs restaurant on September 9.

Motta has been charged with assaulting Mr Dimovski at Korzo Grill House, as well as aggravated burglary and affray.

Stefan Obradovic faces the same charges, as well as an additional charge of assault against another person, while Daniel Obradovic has been charged with affray and assaulting Mr Dimovski.

It's understood about 30 people were partying at Korzo Grill House when another group gatecrashed about 2am on September 9, sparking a fight.

It's alleged the brawl began in the restaurant dining room before moving to the kitchen.

Parts of the fight were captured on CCTV, and witnesses have told police they saw some of the charged men enter the kitchen.

Mr Dimovski died at the scene while his alleged killer fled.

Novakovic was the first person to be charged over the 31-year-old's death and has been in custody since September.

Milan and Sasa Jovic, aged 22 and 29 respectively, were charged with Mr Dimovski's murder one month later.

Motta and the Obradovics were charged over the brawl in November.

Daniel and Stefan Obradovic and Motta will return to court on May 21, while a committal hearing for all six has been scheduled for July.