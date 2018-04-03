Melbourne shops evacuated over gas leak

People have been evacuated after machinery ruptured a gas line near businesses in Melbourne's northwest.

The incident was sparked by an excavator hitting a gas main on Moore Road at Airport West on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said.

No one was injured and it was unclear when the situation would be resolved, the MFB added.

A worker near the leak said customers had been cleared out of a car wash across the road.

"We've smelt the gas, it doesn't smell very good," Alysha, who works at furniture manufacturer Molmic, told AAP.

"The policeman and the fire brigade cleared everyone out and there's no one at the car wash at all."