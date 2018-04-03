Fire warning downgraded in northern Vic

Grass fires burning in northern Victoria are now under control after residents were earlier told to leave their properties.

A watch and act alert has been downgraded to advice on Tuesday for suburbs Byrneside, Gillieston, Harston, Merrigum and Mooroopna North West near Shepparton, in the state's north.

Firefighters have stopped the spread of the fire and it is now considered under control, the Country Fire Authority said.

Residents are being advised to keep roads clear for authorities and to monitor weather conditions as grass fires can spread rapidly.