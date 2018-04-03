Inquiry for Vic cops over rough stuff

A group of police officers will be investigated after being caught on camera in two incidents pinning down and beating a Melbourne disability pensioner and a Sudanese-born Melbourne man.

Victoria's anti-corruption commission will now investigate the incident outside the pensioner's Preston home in September which was caught on CCTV, and the beating at a Preston chemist.

CCTV video emerged on Tuesday night of a police officer throwing nine punches to the head, neck and back of a Sudanese-born Melbourne man at a Preston chemist, The Age reports.

An officer kneels on the 23-year-old when a colleague kicks him in the head, before he is hit in the head with a baton and stomped on his back, with the vision showing four officers in total.

The man, who was having a psychotic episode, had reportedly been trying to rob the chemist when a civilian restrained him at the back of the store, before police took over in February 2016.

Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius said he was "very concerned" by the security footage obtained by The Age and shared with the ABC of both incidents.

"The members involved clearly needed to be called to account for their conduct," he told reporters on Tuesday about the incident at the pensioner's home.

But Mr Cornelius added it was not police practice to stand down officers when a complaint was made.

Any such decision of officers in both cases would follow the outcome of any investigation by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.

Robinson Gill Lawyers accuse six officers of mistreating their client, named only as John, after arriving at his Preston home to conduct a welfare check.

Footage from John's CCTV system showed him trying to fend off the officers before being capsicum sprayed and dragged onto his lawn, where he was sprayed again.

Lawyer Jeremy King said the footage was "very confronting and very distressing".

"John's case is a particularly egregious example but unfortunately police misconduct is widespread," Mr King told AAP.

Mr Cornelius admitted police had work to do to win back the public's trust over how complaints were handled.

"Our officers make mistakes like anyone else, and when that happens we seek to learn from them," he said.

"And when those mistakes are not mere mistakes but as a result of intentional conduct then, of course, we seek to hold those officers to account."

Premier Daniel Andrews said he had not watched the footage of the special needs man but defended the force.

"Victoria Police, as the nation's best police force, conduct themselves with professionalism and in my experience proportionate to the risk that they face," he said.

Opposition Leader Matthew Guy labelled John's case "abhorrent" and said it highlighted the need for a better police complaints system.

"All Victorians will be outraged by it," he said.

An IBAC report last week found Victoria Police failed to adequately manage conflicts of interests, consider human rights and examine relevant evidence in serious incidents when people were hurt or killed.

Mr King previously told a parliamentary inquiry into police oversight an independent body was needed to investigate allegations of misconduct.

While Victoria Police continue to reject calls for such a body, Mr Cornelius on Tuesday said the public needed to be assured "mates are not investigating mates".