Vic Liberals can't lecture on morals: MP

The Liberal Party has forfeited its right to lecture on morals after breaching parliamentary conventions at the last-minute, says the Victorian Leader of the House.

Public Transport Minister Jacinta Allan slammed the Liberals' "fundamental betrayal of parliament" on Good Friday while the government's Country Fire Authority bill was debated.

"The Liberal Party and certainly (Opposition Leader) Matthew Guy have absolutely forfeited their right to lecture anyone, ever again, on issues to do with honesty, integrity or probity," she told reporters on Monday.

Liberal MPs Bernie Finn and Craig Ondarchie had been given a pairing on Good Friday for religious reasons while the bill was debated in a marathon sitting, which started on Thursday about 7pm.

But the pair returned to the Legislative Council at the 11th hour to vote down the legislation.

The pairing agreement meant two Labor MPs - Agriculture Minister Jaala Pulford and Small Business Minister Philip Dalidakis - had already abstained from the vote.

The bill was defeated 19-18.

"What we saw happen in the morning of Good Friday, the betrayal on Good Friday, of not just the institution of the parliament, but also religious institutions as well, was an absolute disgrace," Ms Allan told reporters.

"You just can't trust Matthew Guy and the Liberal-National coalition on anything they do and anything they say."

It is the first time state parliament has sat on Good Friday.

Shadow Attorney-General John Pesutto had claimed victory over the bill's defeat on Friday, saying a "leadership group" hatched the plan.

"We are proud of what we've done in stopping Daniel Andrews' efforts to try and destroy the great work that CFA volunteers do," he told reporters on Friday.

Mr Guy tweeted on Friday that he was proud of his upper house colleagues and MPs who "stood up for our CFA today and defeated the Andrews Govt plan to smash it up".

Ms Allan said she would need to have discussions about pairing arrangements in the future as it was the first time it had been defied in the Victorian parliament's history.