Mernda, Hawkstowe and Middle Gorge - these are the names of three new train stations unveiled by the Victorian government as part of a $600 million project in outer Melbourne.

Test trains to Mernda will start running by the end of September, six months ahead of schedule, after the line was extended from South Morang, Acting Premier and Public Transport Minister Jacinta Allan announced on Monday.

"It's a wonderful result for communities in Melbourne's north," she said.