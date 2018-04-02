Man dead at Melbourne bikie gang clubhouse

A man has been found dead at a Bandidos clubhouse in Melbourne's north.

Police were called to the building on Weston Street in Brunswick after someone heard a gunshot about 7.20am on Monday.

The man, who is yet to be formally identified, was found dead at the scene and investigators are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident "at this very early stage".

