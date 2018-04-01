News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Melbourne chemist under fire for opening early to allow shoppers to raid baby formula stock
Chemist slammed after shoppers queue to raid baby formula

Warning issued after gas leak at milk factory

Kaitlyn Offer
AAP /

A watch and act alert has been issued for a gas leak at a regional Victorian milk factory.

0402_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:02

News Break - April 2
0402_sun_jessieJ
0:53

Jessie J's 'bizarre' new gig in China
0402_sun_sport
2:54

Port see off the Swans, Titans upset Broncos
0402_sun_weather1
1:47

Sam Mac is on the Gold Coast
0402_sun_newsbreak
11:01

News Headlines: Monday 2 April
0402_0500_nat_easter
1:36

Royal Easter service
0402_0500_nat_dole
1:04

Government crackdown on dole recipients
Named after MLK
1:05

Named after MLK
Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenceless' being killed in Holy Land
1:06

Pope, after Gaza violence, says 'defenceless' being killed in Holy Land
0401_1800_PER-Train
1:13

Train damaged by colliding with car
0331_1800_qld_coast
1:34

Gold Coast experiencing unusually quiet Easter long weekend
0306_sun_news
8:21

News Headlines: Tuesday 6 March
 

Emergency crews were called to the Parmalat factory on Bannister Street in North Bendigo about 1.45pm on Sunday.

The initial emergency warning for an "extremely dangerous" and rapidly dissipating unknown chemical leaking was downgraded slightly about 3.15pm.

A watch and act alert is in place for a hazardous gas leak at the Parmalat factory on Bannister Street in North Bendigo. Source: Google Maps

The area impacted by the spill. Source: Emergency Victoria

Residents on Bannister Street are being told to stay indoors, closing off windows, doors and air conditioners.

The type of gas leaking is still unknown.

Seven CFA vehicles are at the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid Bannister Street.

For more information go to emergency.vic.gov.au.

Back To Top