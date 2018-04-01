Warning issued after gas leak at milk factory

A watch and act alert has been issued for a gas leak at a regional Victorian milk factory.

Emergency crews were called to the Parmalat factory on Bannister Street in North Bendigo about 1.45pm on Sunday.

The initial emergency warning for an "extremely dangerous" and rapidly dissipating unknown chemical leaking was downgraded slightly about 3.15pm.

Residents on Bannister Street are being told to stay indoors, closing off windows, doors and air conditioners.

The type of gas leaking is still unknown.

Seven CFA vehicles are at the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid Bannister Street.

For more information go to emergency.vic.gov.au.