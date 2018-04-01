Regional Vic milk factory gas leak safe

A hazardous gas leak at a regional Victorian milk factory has been deemed safe after firefighters managed to bring it under control.

Emergency crews were called to the Parmalat factory on Bannister Street in North Bendigo about 1.45pm on Sunday.

The initial emergency warning for an "extremely dangerous" and rapidly dissipating unknown chemical leaking was slightly downgraded within two hours and deemed safe about 4pm.

A liquid reacted with a metal in the factory which caused the fumes, a CFA spokesman told AAP on Sunday.

Eight CFA vehicles attended the incident with firefighters expected to remain on scene for a while longer.

Local residents can go outdoors, open windows and turn back on air conditioners again.