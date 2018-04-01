News

New powers for Vic PSOs come into effect

AAP /

Victoria's Protective Services Officers can now search people for drugs without a warrant and hold children under emergency care warrants.

The new powers are part of a suite of laws for PSOs, who patrol Victoria's public transport network, that come into effect from Sunday.

The officers can now arrest someone who has breached parole, search for drugs without a warrant, randomly search commuters for weapons, issue infringements for supplying liquor to minors, and detain a child under an emergency care warrant.

The new laws, which were based on expert advice from former SA police commissioner Mal Hyde, also ensure more than 1150 PSOs are able to work across the state's entire transport network.

