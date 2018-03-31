Perpetrators focus of Vic violence package

The complex problems faced by perpetrators of domestic violence will be targeted as part of a $7.36 million package announced in Victoria.

A new trial will tailor plans to help perpetrators address their needs, such as alcohol and drug misuse, homelessness, and physical and mental health

Case managers will also monitor victim safety through a family contact system as part of the program.

Up to 2000 places will be made available across the state.

The new approach responds to recommendations by the Royal Commission into Family Violence and is part of the state government's $1.9 billion family violence package.

"It is vital that our approach to family violence not only supports victims, but helps to challenge and change perpetrator behaviour - we must hold them to account for their actions, while addressing their complex needs," Families and Children Minister Jenny Mikakos said in a statement.

"It's now been two years since the Royal Commission delivered its report and it's a timely reminder that there's more work to be done to end family violence in Victoria."