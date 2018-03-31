Woolworths bans bags in three Vic stores

Single-use plastic bags will be phased out in three Victorian Woolworths stores following the Easter break.

The supermarket giant confirmed that as of Wednesday, its Wyndham Vale, Taylors Lakes and Toorak stores will no longer offer plastic bags to customers.

The move is one of Woolworths' first steps in a national ban across its entire store network, which will stop some 3.2 billion single-use bags going into circulation each year.

"We know the removal of single-use plastic bags is a significant change for some of our customers, but we believe very strongly it is the right thing to do for the environment," Victorian state manager Andrew Hall said in a statement.

Woolworths Metro stores in Armadale and Black Rock stopped using the bags in December last year.

Customers who don't bring their own bags can purchase thicker reusable bags for 15 cents or canvas bags for 99 cents.

The Victorian government announced its intention to ban single-use bags in October last year, and is consulting with community and industry groups ahead of the statewide ban.