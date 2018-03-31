One seriously hurt in Melbourne CBD fight

Two young men have been hospitalised after a fight in Melbourne's CBD on Friday night.

A 20-year-old man had serious injuries and an 18-year-old had minor injuries following the fight between five men in King Street.

Two 18-year-old men were arrested at the scene, with one released without charge and the other expected to be charged with affray.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested and charged with intentionally causing injury and affray.

He has been bailed to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates Court on June 26.

The injured men are still in hospital and will be interviewed at a later stage.