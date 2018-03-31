Help wanted as Vic murder remains unsolved

Police are appealing for public help in solving the mystery of how two men in Melbourne were murdered two years ago.

It is believed a 49-year-old Shepparton man was stabbed to his upper body and a 38-year-old Westmeadows man was shot after being involved in a fight, both dying at the scene on March 12, 2016.

A 40-year-old woman also received head injuries after she was assaulted by the Shepparton man, police claim.

Police say a third person, who wasn't present at the Westmeadows property when the two men died, may have "instigated" the incident.

It is now thought one man was the intended victim of the attack, but the killer was inadvertently killed himself during the fight.

Police are also investigating whether anyone involved in the deaths has links interstate, possibly to NSW or the ACT.

No-one has yet been charged.