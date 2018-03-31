Man caught towing trailer with burst tyres

A Melbourne man will be charged on summons with a raft of offences after he was caught towing a boat trailer with burst tyres.

The 42-year-old's Ford Falcon was stopped in Flemington at 4am on Friday towing an overloaded boat trailer, with a partially secured boat filled with personal belongings. In addition, the unregistered trailer had burst tyres and was riding on its rims.

The Norlane man was also a disqualified driver and had a child in his car at the time.

A defect notice was issued for the trailer and the driver is expected to be charged on summons for driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered trailer, towing a unroadworthy vehicle, using an unsafe vehicle and using a vehicle with an insecure load.