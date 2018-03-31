Hospital appeal raises record $18 million

The Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal has had a record-breaking day.

Once again, communities across the country dug deep and donated generously, raising a little over than $18 million by midnight.

The appeal's flagship event was a telethon broadcast from the Melbourne Convention Centre on the Seven Network.

"We're over the moon with the final result.The funds raised yesterday will help sick children and their families who are under the care of the wonderful Royal Children's Hospital," said Anne Randall, director of the Good Friday Appeal, in a statement on Saturday.

"The Good Friday Appeal has been made possible all these years thanks to the thousands of dedicated volunteers, tin rattlers, corporate partners, regional area managers and community fundraisers."

More than $345 million has been raised for the benefit of sick children since the appeal began in 1931.