A boy has been taken to The Royal Children's Hospital after a tram and car collided in Melbourne's CBD on the same day of the hospital's biggest annual fundraiser.

The tram - on routes 70 and 75 - and a car collided on the Harbour Esplanade in Docklands about 2.15pm, causing delays to the trams for under an hour.

The primary school-aged child was taken to the hospital and his condition is not yet known, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.