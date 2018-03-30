George Pell awaits decision on trial

It will be weeks until a court decides if Cardinal George Pell stands trial over historical sex offence charges involving multiple complainants.

Pell, 76, faced the last day of evidence at a pre-trial hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Thursday.

His legal team has cross examined more than 30 witnesses in open court during the four-week committal hearing.

Multiple complainants also testified in a closed court, as required by law in sex offence cases, when the hearing began on March 5.

Pell's lawyers attacked the police investigation, accusing police of having tunnel vision and running "get Pell" operation.

The investigation into Pell, code named Operation Tethering, began in March 2013 before any crime had been reported.

While cross examining the lead investigator on Thursday, barrister Robert Richter QC said Pell was targeted for "special treatment" by detectives from Sano Taskforce, which investigates historical sex abuse.

But Sergeant Christopher Reed denied "zeroing in" on Australia's highest-ranked Catholic.

The detective was the last person to give evidence at the pre-trial hearing.

The defence and prosecution will make written submissions and return to court on April 17 for further legal arguments.

Pell, who denies all charges, has been excused from appearing on that day, but will return to court at a later date when Ms Wallington hands down her decision.