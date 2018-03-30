Easter Bunny arrives early for Vic charity

The Easter Bunny has arrived early in Victoria, leaving a special delivery of chocolate eggs at charity events across the state.

The biggest Easter egg hunt in Australia has officially kicked off at Werribee Mansion, with half a million Cadbury Easter eggs up for grabs.

In its 18th year, the annual Cadbury Easter egg hunt has raised almost $2 million for the Royal Children's Hospital's Good Friday Appeal.

All proceeds from this year's event will go to funding new infant warmers for premature babies.

"While it's all for a good cause, that's not to say it doesn't get competitive," Melaine Yates from Cadbury told AAP.

"A lot of coaching goes on from the sidelines, parents give their kids strategies for how to get more eggs in their baskets."

The best tip?

"Head to the centre of the grass pen - that's where the most chocolates are hidden," Ms Yates said.

Meanwhile, in the regional Victorian city of Bendigo, more than 170,000 Easter eggs will be up for grabs at the annual Vision Australia hunt.

A Good Friday tradition spanning 15 years, the hunt has expanded to Easter Saturday to indulge a growing number of sweet tooths, with a record 1.35 tonnes of chocolate on the menu for foragers across two days.

"(The) Easter egg hunt is so popular that in recent years we've sold out of tickets and we've been forced to turn people away," Vision Australia's Megan McDonald said.

Up to 170 people will be part of each of the 40 hunts, with children less than three making up the youngest age category. Adults are welcome too.

There'll be no crying over melted chocolate, with organisers keeping the tiny eggs chilled pre-hunt, using a portable coolroom.

Sunny days, with forecast tops of 24C and 25C, will likely make for egg-cellent hunting conditions.