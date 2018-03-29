News

Public housing heaters pose poisoning risk

AAP /

Public housing tenants in Victoria have been urged not to use their heaters over concerns of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Department of Health and Human Services has written to tenants with the Vulcan or Pyrox Heritage gas heaters installed, saying they will be tested and replaced.

The heaters can emit dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, which can cause symptoms including shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, confusion or chest pain.

The ABC reports more than 6500 public housing tenants have the heater installed.

