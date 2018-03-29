Vic bureaucrats criticised over gifts

Some Victorian public servants have come under fire for accepting freebies including Australian Open tickets, golf days and gift vouchers.

A fraud and corruption report by the Victorian Auditor-General's Office has criticised the acceptance of such gifts by staff with the now-defunct Major Projects Victoria.

Officers went against departmental policy to accept 74 gift offers from suppliers between November 2015 and March 2017.

"The high number of gifts, benefits and hospitality offered by suppliers, accepted by MPV staff and approved by management, demonstrates a culture that did not prioritise maintaining a perception of impartiality to sustain public trust," Thursday's report said.

"The acceptance of gifts from suppliers could call into question the integrity of MPV officers, and fails to address perceptions that can arise when others observe this behaviour."

Public Transport Victoria also came under scrutiny after its officers accepted a $450 dinner not reported for three months, a $300 lunch, and Australian Open and theatre tickets.

The organisation updated its gifts policy in 2017, following these incidents.