Vic youths to stand trial for murder

Five young men will stand trial for the murder of 43-year-old Paul Costa, who was found dead in a Melbourne park wearing a designer suit after being stabbed in the neck.

Damian Siilata, 19, Taisi Bartley, 21, a 19-year-old man and two minors - who cannot be named for legal reasons - faced a three-day committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court this week.

The youths, who denied the charges on Thursday before magistrate Peter Reardon, allegedly killed Mr Costa on July 2 at Brunswick West.

Police claim the murder happened as the group stole his four-wheel drive, which they intended to use in a supermarket robbery.

Mr Costa's body was found about 8.30am the following day at Dunstan Reserve.

Police said they found a small wooden-handled paring knife with the blade and handle seemingly covered with blood, about 20 metres from Mr Costa's body.

Nearby was a disposable knife and fork, a pair of pliers and a white paper bag also seemingly containing blood, police said.

A trail of blood connected Mr Costa's body and the items, they allege.

Mr Costa was wearing an Ermenegildo Zegna designer business suit when his body was found.

According to court documents, forensic pathologist Gregory Young found two puncture wounds on Mr Costa's neck, one that penetrated his thyroid artery, causing bleeding into the lungs.

Dr Young said it was also possible Mr Costa died from compression to his neck.

On Thursday, Detective Senior Constable Victor Anastasiadis told the court police received an anonymous tip-off from the Crime Stoppers hotline that one of the young men, who can't be named, dragged Mr Costa across the car and stabbed him.

Defence lawyer John Desmond said none of the other four youths was mentioned by the caller.

The five are due to face the Supreme Court of Victoria on April 5 for a directions hearing before trial.