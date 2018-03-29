News

Vic beaches, dunes, jetties 'at risk'

AAP /

Many of Victoria's beaches, dunes, jetties and boardwalks are being put at risk by poor management, an auditor-general's report has found.

It says government agencies and local councils in charge of coastal assets need to do more to ensure they are protected against climate change and population growth.

"There is a real risk, in the near future, of Victorians losing valued assets and infrastructure along the coast ... partly because not all agencies have complete knowledge of all the assets for which they are accountable, or of the assets' age and condition," Thursday's report found.

