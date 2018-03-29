Victoria's drinking water above board

Several decades after most of Victoria added flouride to drinking water, the 8000 residents of southwestern Ararat have tapped in.

Ninety per cent of the state has fluoridated water with the regional city only joining the list in 2016/17, according to the health department's annual report on drinking water released on Thursday.

The report also found 96 per cent of the state's drinking water met quality standards in 2016/17, with just 30 of the 477 water-sampling locations consistently failing tests.