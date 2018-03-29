More inmate fights at Vic prisons: report

Violence is on the rise inside Victoria's male prisons with a damning report showing jail operators are failing on some safety and security fronts.

Inmate numbers have increased at Port Phillip's maximum security facility and a medium-security jail at Fulham, with prisoner-on-prisoner assaults increasing at both, the state's auditor-general found.

While there were 5022 inmates and 63 reported assaults at the tho centres in July 2013, by June 2017 the numbers had jumped to 6622 inmates and 133 assaults, a comparative snapshot shows.

System-wide, there were more than 1500 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults in men's prisons during 2016/17, Thursday's report showed.

"While the rate of assaults per 100 prisoners fluctuates monthly, on average it increased by two per cent per month across all men's prisons," the report recorded for the period mid-2013 to 2017.

Corrections Victoria and prison operators attribute the increase to rising inmate numbers and the complexity of their needs including those linked to mental health and drug withdrawal issues.

Victoria's male prisoner population has increased about 50 per cent in the past seven years including those on remand, the report found.

By December 2017 the state's intended inmate capacity was swamped with more than 1000 extra prisoners.

Assaults on staff increased in 2015/16 and during the first half of 2016/17 across the corrections system and were more common at maximum-security prisons.

A tobacco ban across the system and a large-scale riot at Ravenhall remand centre in June 2015 are among the reasons cited for spikes in attacks against staff.

The report exposed weaknesses in how operators G4S and GEO manage and investigate safety and security risks and breaches.

Six recommendations were made to the justice department including improved data management to increase public reporting on prison performance.

Recommendations to Treasury included the provision of cost and benefit advice to government.

G4S Australia and New Zealand managing director Dennis Roach said the company was supportive of the recommendations which reflected "fair and balanced findings".

GEO managing director Pieter Bezuidenhout said those directed at the justice department were supported by evidence and "well made".