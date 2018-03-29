Maccas runs out of hash browns in Vic

A number of McDonald's restaurants across Melbourne have run out of hash browns, and hungry customers have taken to social media to air their frustration.

Patrons took to social media on Thursday to share photos of signs at McDonald's drive-thrus across the state saying fries would be served in lieu of the popular breakfast staple.

"A small number of our restaurants ran low on hash browns this morning due to a temporary distribution issue with one of our suppliers ... all affected restaurants will be re-stocked today," a McDonald's spokesperson told AAP.