Vic court suppression orders up for reform

Young offenders who go on to commit serious crime as adults could now have their prior convictions reported as part of an overhaul of laws aiming to make Victoria's courts more transparent.

The change is recommended in former Supreme Court of Appeal judge Frank Vincent's review of suppression order laws, which prevent the media from reporting on some court cases.

Mr Vincent's Open Courts Act Review, released on Thursday, found more work is needed to ensure future suppression orders are clearer and made only when necessary.

The government has backed the recommendations, which include restricting the use of suppression orders, so they can't be made if laws already prevent publication.

Mr Vincent also recommends that adult sexual assault and family violence victims be allowed to reveal their identities after the offender has been convicted.

Courts and tribunals should also have to provide written reasons for making a suppression order.

Other recommendations include that all orders be treated as interim orders for the first five days, so interested parties, including the media, can object.

Attorney General Martin Pakula said the government has backed 17 of the 18 recommendations, with one under consideration.

"We are taking action to ensure suppression orders are clearer and only made when absolutely necessary," he said.

Mr Vincent was asked by the state government to review the Open Courts Act to see if the laws strike the right balance between people's privacy, a fair court hearing and the public's right to know.

His other recommendations include the creation of a central, publicly available register of suppression orders made by all Victorian courts and tribunals and more training for judges on suppression orders.