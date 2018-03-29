Vic Lib leader sorry for anti-gay letter

Victorian Opposition Leader Matthew Guy says he apologised at the time for signing an "inappropriate" homophobic letter as a student activist, but the government says it reveals "deep seated attitudes".
More than two decades after the now-Liberal leader put his name to the letter, the issue has resurfaced eight months out from a state election.
"We view your organisation with distaste and see it as a sign of a very sick society suffering from severe moral decay," read the letter from the La Trobe University Students' Representatives Council, co-signed by Mr Guy, to the Gay and Lesbian Immigration Task Force.
"It is a shame that organisations such as yours exist."
Mr Guy told reporters on Thursday the letter was written in 1994 and he apologised soon after "because I realised it was inappropriate".
"That's why I apologised in 1994 when I was 20," he said.
Labor's Deputy Premier James Merlino said it was a "disgraceful" letter.
"It was pretty hurtful and Matthew Guy at times talks with a forked tongue," Mr Merlino said.
"No doubt we all say things we regret but they were pretty considered and hurtful words in that letter, reflecting some deep seated attitudes."