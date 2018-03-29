News

Search for Vic thief clad in 'Thieves' top

Benita Kolovos
AAP /

Victoria Police are searching for a thief clad in a "Thieves" t-shirt who stole a bank card and used it to fuel up on strawberry milk.

Investigators believe the man stole a black wallet, necklace, bank cards and a small amount of cash from the women's change rooms of Frankston soccer club on Sunday and used a card to buy several items from a convenience store, supermarket and petrol station.

Police on Thursday released CCTV images of the man using the stolen card while wearing a t-shirt with the word 'Thieves' on it, in the hope someone will be able to identify him.

