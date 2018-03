A man's body has been found in a burning car southeast of Melbourne.

Emergency crews were called to the car fire on Golf Links Road in Frankston South about 7pm on Wednesday.

The body of a man, who is yet to be formally identified, was discovered when firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.