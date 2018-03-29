New Vic rorts-for-votes investigation

Victorian government MPs will face yet another investigation over Labor's $388,000 rorts-for-votes scandal, with parliament's closed-door privileges committee on the case.

Victorian Ombudsman Deborah Green's report into Labor's rorts-for-votes scandal will be examined.

The government sided with the Greens in the upper house on Wednesday, out-voting a Liberal-Nationals opposition plan for a publicly-held select committee.

Government members of the privileges committee will be removed on Thursday and replaced with MPs who were not sitting in the previous parliament.

"The privileges committee is specifically designed to hold MPs accountable to the parliamentary code of conduct and has the power to recommend sanctions," Greens MP Sam Hibbins said, adding it is the most appropriate body to handle the matter.

Last week Ombudsman Deborah Glass reported on the systematic misuse of public money by 21 past and present Labor MPs to partially fund the party's winning 2014 campaign.

Eleven MPs still remain in parliament and those sitting in the upper house can be compelled to give evidence to the privileges committee.

The committee can ask people outside of parliament and lower house MPs to give evidence, but it cannot compel Legislative Assembly members to appear.

Leader of the opposition in the chamber, Mary Woodridge, said lower house MPs will again dodge scrutiny, having already avoided providing evidence to Ms Glass' investigators.