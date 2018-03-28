Assets seized from jailed Vic bureaucrats

More than $2.4 million has been seized from two former Victorian bureaucrats jailed over a public transport scam.

Barry Wells and Albert Ooi were sentenced to prison terms of more than eight years and six years respectively in 2017, after pleading guilty over the sophisticated conspiracy involving numerous companies they operated.

The duo had been responsible for managing projects for Public Transport Victoria, and the state's transport and infrastructure departments.

Assets worth $2.3 million have since been recovered from Ooi, and another $136,000 has been seized from Wells, Victoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) and the Office of Public Prosecutions said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Wells was also hit with a $1.3 million penalty.

"This result sends a clear message that corruption does not pay," IBAC Commissioner Robert Redlich QC said.

"This is money that should be spent on schools, hospitals, and other vital community services."

He added it was IBAC's first case of asset confiscation following successful prosecutions.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday rejected bids by Wells and Ooi to reduce their jail terms.