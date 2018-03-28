News

Lorikeets killed by fruit tree net in Vic

Benita Kolovos
AAP /

Twenty-five rainbow lorikeets have been killed by a fruit tree net in Melbourne, prompting a warning from authorities before the Easter long weekend.

Forty-four of the colourful birds were trapped in the net, which appeared to be covering an apple tree. Twenty-three were found dead and two died later, while a pair are still in care and the others have been released into the wild.

The incident prompted a warning on Wednesday from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning to homeowners to check or remove their fruit-tree netting before going away for the Easter holidays.

