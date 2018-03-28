High-risk Victorian sex offender at large

A high-risk sex offender who sexually assaulted two youths in regional Victoria has been on the run for three months and police want help to find him.

Victoria Police are on the hunt for a registered sex offender who has not been seen in months.

Darren McDonald, 53, was last seen Melbourne CBD on December 17 when he was arrested for being drunk in public, offensive behaviour and dishonesty.

He was bailed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on March 15 but did not attend.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Paterson told reporters on Wednesday two warrants had been issued for his arrest, due to failing to appear at court on March 15 and a breach of the Registered Sex Offender Act.

"When a registered sex offender is not complying with their reporting obligations, as per the legislation, their risk of reoffending increases," he said.

"Mr McDonald is considered a high-risk sex offender."

Mr Paterson said police had not released information about McDonald sooner as "you can send them underground and it can be then quite difficult to locate a person".

He said police had conducted extensive inquiries to find the accused, including to health professionals and social service agencies, to no avail.

"He has a lengthy criminal history with offences including dishonesty offences, drug offences, sex offences - offences over a very lengthy period," Mr Paterson said.

McDonald sexually assaulted two people under 16 years in country Victoria in 2001, in relation to an aggravated burglary.

He was convicted in 2003 and released in 2009, Mr Paterson said.

McDonald is described as having short grey hair and blue eyes and a number of distinct tattoos including a star on his right ear, a dragon on his left arm and two fish on his upper right arm.

Police say he may have grown a beard and moustache.

They say he is known to visit St Albans and inner west areas, and is also known to sleep rough and may be in short-term accommodation, but Mr Paterson did not rule out McDonald being interstate.