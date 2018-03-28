Man arrested after Vic stand-off, stabbing

An armed man is in police custody after a stand-off with officers in suburban Melbourne, where a woman was stabbed, needing hospitalisation.

Police negotiated with the 30-year-old man at a property on Warwick Street at Tullamarine from 8.20am on Wednesday and he was later taken into custody.

A woman, 32, was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries to her upper body.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said it had been a domestic incident.

